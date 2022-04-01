ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lido Pimienta in concert from World Cafe Live

By Bruce Warren
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of World Cafe's 30th anniversary, World Cafe presents a live video webcast concert with Lido Pimienta from World Cafe Live...

Austin 360

Live music in Austin: From free SXSW shows to concerts by Gunna, Jason Isbell, more

For those who don’t have a South by Southwest badge or wristband, here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for March 17-23. SXSW public concerts at Auditorium Shores and Waterloo Park. You don’t need no stinkin’ badges for this pair of SXSW-presented three-night runs. The Auditorium Shores series of free concerts, a longstanding SXSW tradition, go from 5 to 10 p.m., beginning Thursday with an all-Austin bill of Golden Dawn Arkestra, Heartless Bastards, Trail of Dead, Kalu & the Electric Joint and Croy & the Boys. Friday’s rock lineup includes Sammy Hagar & the Circle, the Warning, the Dumes and Jane & the Jungle. Saturday’s bill features Houndmouth, Mt. Joy and Susannah Joffe. The ticketed Waterloo Park shows begin at 7 p.m. and are $95 each for Young Thug and Gunna on Thursday, Kygo with Frank Walker and Forester on Friday, and Shawn Mendez with Sebastián Yatra on Saturday. waterloogreenway.org and sxsw.com. — P.B.
James Weldon and friends throw a Sunday night party at World Cafe Live

For a quiet Sunday night in late winter, there was an abundance of life and energy in the Lounge at World Cafe Live last night as Philly rapper James Weldon and friends B-Eazyyy and The Bul Bey filled the room with fans, fire beats, and ferocious energy. The show was...
NPR

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2012

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. It was...
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
ETOnline.com

Michael Bublé on Revealing Wife Luisana's Pregnancy in New Music Video and Filming With 3 Kids (Exclusive)

Michael Bublé is gearing up to welcome his fourth child, and the singer surprised the world with the news as an Easter egg in his recent music video. ET's Rachel Smith recently caught up with Bublé at a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and the crooner opened up about revealing wife Luisana Lopilato's baby bump in the video for "I'll Never Not Love You," which debuted back in February.
Connecticut Post

How to Buy Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour is expected to be one of the hottest events of the summer. More from Variety. The pop star will travel across the globe,...
xpn.org

Tank and the Bangas bring new soul to World Cafe Live for Free At Noon

Making their debut at Free at Noon, but being no stranger to public radio, was the New Orleans-based groove-soul outfit Tank and the Bangas. Since winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2017, the eight-piece band led by Tarronia “Tank” Ball have launched their career into festival stardom, bringing the sound of New Orleans all over the country. And not classical New Orleans, like the Bourbon St. performers you may be thinking of — although there’s no doubt Tank’s gifted musicians take inspiration from some of jazz music’s best. But Tank and the Bangas is something new, so brimming with raw emotion that they’re not to be missed live.
NPR

Alt.Latino's spring playlist explores music from Angola, Brazil, Cuba and more

The Spring Playlist from NPR Music's Alt.Latino podcast highlights "Cadê Zé" by Maga Bo, "Bom Bom" by Batida featuring Mayra Andrade, "Exito" by Flores and "Que Sufras" by Doris Anahi. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's spring, when our thoughts turn to blooming flowers and young love and, yes, Alt.Latino's...
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
NPR

On his debut album 'GABRIEL,' keshi showcases a newfound confidence

KESHI: (Singing) But you don't need to run if you're looking for love. If it's only a touch, was is better than us to you? Wrong, but it feels so right. Wrong, but it feels so right. SIMON: Keshi has now brought out his debut album, "GABRIEL." And keshi joins...
NPR

Camp Cope emerges reflective from pandemic with new album

Another group of people trying to figure out how to make up for lost time during the pandemic are musicians. Take the Australian Power emo trio Camp Cope. They were set to record their third album here in the U.S. back in 2020, when the coronavirus put the world and their musical career on hold. Almost three years later, that pause has resulted in a new album that's also a clear shift for the band. Previously known for raw, unvarnished indie rock, this album is a tender, soulful record called "Running With The Hurricane."
NPR

With 'Unlimited Love,' the Red Hot Chili Peppers continue evolving

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with founding members of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony Kiedis and Flea, about their new album, Unlimited Love. Anthony Kiedis and Flea have known each other since they were in high school. (SOUNDBITE OF RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS SONG, "SUCK MY KISS") SHAPIRO: Today, they're both...
NPR

In new novel, Elizabeth Zott is a chemist with a cooking show, thanks to gender roles

A no-nonsense chemist becomes a TV cooking-show sensation in the new novel "Lessons in Chemistry." Scott Simon talks with author Bonnie Garmus about her book. Elizabeth Zott is a chemist who hosts a cooking show because it's the early 1960s and sexism, double standards, outright assault, scientific theft and discrimination all keep her from working as an actual scientist. But her TV show, "Supper At Six," and what she calls vinegar and salt - acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride - becomes a huge hit in Bonnie Garmus' debut novel, "Lessons In Chemistry." And Bonnie Garmus, who's been a copywriter, creative director and open-water swimmer, joins us now from London.
ABC4

Utahn competing in ‘American Song Contest’

UTAH (ABC4) – America will be getting its own version of Eurovision and all 50 states and U.S. territories will be represented. American Song Contest, an American music reality competition series will feature artists from across the U.S. who will compete for Best Original Song. It will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. […]
