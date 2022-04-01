ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Gauvin joins North Carolina Courage from Everton

By Ali Rampling
 2 days ago
North Carolina Courage have announced the signing of striker Valerie Gauvin from Everton for an undisclosed...

