Los Angeles, CA

Victim Fatally Shot Near Skid Row in DTLA

 2 days ago

Downtown Los Angeles, CA: An unidentified victim was fatally shot near Skid Row in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPG75_0ewJSnuX00
LAPD is investigating the death of the victim and is searching for the suspect. Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shooting call around 9:10 p.m., Mar. 31, on Washington and 5th Street.

When first units arrived, they found a victim in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds including one in the neck. The victim died at the scene. LAPD detained one suspect before releasing them.

LAPD is still searching for a suspect and is investigating the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

#Shooting#Downtown Los Angeles#Dtla#Skid Row#Lapd
