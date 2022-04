JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local homeless resource center could be expanding its lunch program thanks to new funding. The HUB in Jonesboro received a $5,300 grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help fund their Feed Local lunch program. Currently, the HUB hosts the program on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If that stays the case, that $5,300 could possibly fund it through the end of 2022.

