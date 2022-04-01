FAFSA Deadline Extended

(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska System expands their 'Nebraska Promise' program to even more low-income students. On Monday, NU System President Ted Carter announced the program's expansion. The university launched the Nebraska Promise in 2020, which guarantees full-tuition coverage for full-time Nebraska undergraduates with family incomes of $60,000 or less. The Nebraska Promise expansion will take effect in fall 2022. Under the expanded program, full-time resident undergraduates whose families have an adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less or who qualify for the federal Pell Grant can attend any campus in the NU System and have up to 30 credit hours of tuition covered per academic year.

