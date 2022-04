The biggest play of the game that Giannis Antetokounmpo made against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night wasn’t from his usual bag of tricks. With his team down by three points, the Milwaukee Bucks star sized up Andre Drummond at the top of the key and rose up for a long-range bomb. While such an attempt from The Greek Freak would usually be considered a win for the defense, Giannis made sure to sink this one to tie the game, also making history in the process by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in Bucks history.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO