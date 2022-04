More than $3.4 million has been awarded to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for projects to be done in Grand Haven’s harbor.

A bulldozer moves sand for a previous dredging project in Grand Haven’s harbor in June 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been awarded $3.4 million this year to be used for Grand Haven projects, including dredging the channel. Tribune file photo / Jared Leatzow

A total of $6.6 billion was awarded to the Corps of Engineers’ civil works program, with a total of $117.2 million for the corps’ Detroit District.