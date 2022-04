SPRING LAKE — Providing gear to the “everyday” angler is the intention of a new bait shop that recently opened in Spring Lake.

“We’ll have stuff for guys going out on the big lake for salmon and lake trout, but we want to focus on the normal, everyday fishermen who are going out to stand on a dock, stand on a bridge and go fishing,” said Billy Caid, who opened Caid’s Bait and Tackle along with his fiancée, Tina Warner.