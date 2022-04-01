ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Indoor sculpture gallery at Meijer Gardens reopens with new exhibit

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Guests at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will finally get to walk through the indoor sculpture gallery again.

It reopens Friday with even more to look at after undergoing renovations for over a year.

“This is a big opening for us,” said Jochen Wierich, assistant curator at Meijer Gardens.

The gallery reopens with additional space and upgraded floors and lighting. In addition to the improvements, there is also a new exhibit called Planets in My Head.

It includes at least two decades’ worth of sculptures, paintings and photographs produced by Yinka Shonibare. He is a British-Nigerian artist who combines different cultural elements with fashion and nature that sparks conversation about global issues.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park presents Food Man, a sculpture by Yinka Shonibare.

“It’s probably one of the largest shows he’s ever had in the United States,” Wierich said. “If you love sculpture, if you love gardens, this show actually really does a wonderful job in combining these elements.”

There are a few sculptures that haven’t been yet publicly, including the Food Man sculpture. It’s a sculpture specifically dedicated to the state of Michigan.

“They were interested in Meijer Gardens and also the area. When we shared with them the idea that we’ve been a food-growing area here in West Michigan for such a long time. They created this piece,” Wierich said.

It will run until Oct. 23.

