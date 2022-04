The following information was provided by event organizers:. Shoes that were donated to this year’s “Many More Miles” campaign will soon come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them. Baldwin Bone & Joint will partner with City Hope Church to distribute shoes to Baldwin County families in need and area homeless populations. A special distribution event is planned for Saturday, March 26 at City Hope Church-Malbis located at 22964 Saint Basil Street, Daphne, Al from 9 – 12 noon. Additionally, City Hope Church Homeless Outreach team will provide shoes for area homeless populations.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO