ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

India grants Russian FM audience with Modi after rejecting UK request to stop buying discount Russian oil

By Catherine Neilan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJt5Z_0ewJPPdm00
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in May, 2018.

Getty Images

  • Sergei Lavrov has arrived in India for two days of talks, including with Narendra Modi.
  • It comes just hours after Liz Truss's plea for India to stop buying cheap Russian oil was rejected.
  • Another British minister has accused India of "sitting on the fence".

India welcomed Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov for talks on Friday after rejecting the UK's plea to cut its use on the country's cheap oil .

India's external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held lukewarm talks with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday, in which he shrugged off her request to buy discounted oil from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov's delegation on Friday was granted an audience with India's Prime Minister, a high-level engagement which Truss did not receive.

India was among a small number of nations that did not vote against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN, opting to abstain. It has not joined Western efforts to sanction the Russian economy.

Speaking at a policy exchange economic forum in New Delhi, Truss warned that oil and gas revenues were helping to fund Vladimir Putin's war efforts, according to the Guardian .

She said: "If Putin was successful, if he was able to have success invading a sovereign nation, what message does that send to other aggressors around the world?"

While she did not name India, she praised countries such as Australia, South Korea and Singapore for participating in.

She said: "I think countries across the world, regardless of their specific size, status or structure, understand there is a fundamental problem if an aggressor can get away with invading a sovereign nation, and that does violate international law and violates the UN charter."

But Jaishanker pushed back, by observing that European consumption of Russian gas was going up despite the sanctions regime.

Europe exempted Russia energy imports from the sanctions, a reflection of its heavy reliance on Russia for power.

Jaishanker said Europe had bought "I think, 15% more oil and gas from Russia, than the month before."

During Friday's meeting, the Russian foreign minister was expected to call on India to bypass Western sanctions and increased its purchases of Russian oil and gas, the BBC reported .

There is no love lost between Truss and Lavrov. When the pair held talks aimed at averting Russia's invasion, they gave a frosty press conference in which Moscow's foreign minister branded the meeting "a dialogue of a mute person with a deaf person".

During his two-day visit to India, which comes after a trip to China, Lavrov was also scheduled to meet Jaishankar, as well as India's prime minister Narendra Modi, who did not meet Truss.

"We are living through a serious stage in the history of international ties. The outcome of this stage will substantially clarify the international situation. We will move towards a multipolar, equitable and democratic world order with China and like-minded nations," Lavrov said ahead of his flight to New Delhi.

Reporting the talks, local media outlet the Hindustan Times described Russia's invasion as a "special military operation." The phrase is the preferred terminology of the Kremlin, which has banned Russian media from using words like "invasion" or "war."

On Thursday, British Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was critical of India for having "chosen to sit on the fence", although said she recognised "they have connections in both directions".

The minister told Sky News that "standing up for democratic nations and peaceful borders" was "something that we want to see everyone doing".

India's neutrality during an invasion in which thousands have been killed does not sit easy, she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Business Insider
Business Insider

449K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

Follow Business Insider and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Person
Narendra Modi
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Russian#Indian#British#Un
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
Radar Online.com

Spies Believe Vladimir Putin's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior Is Caused By Him 'Roiding Out' From Steroid Cancer Treatment

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly suffering from brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease or ‘roid rage’ resulting from steroid treatment for cancer. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the Kremlin believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian president’s seemingly erratic decision to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
Business Insider

Business Insider

449K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy