US stock futures edge higher ahead of key jobs data as tumultuous Q1 comes to a close

Oil futures dropped on Thursday as the U.S. announced its biggest-ever release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. It's "essentially a temporary measure designed to minimize the spring rally, and to that end, it could increase supplies marginally and thereby keep prices commensurately lower," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "However, the war in Ukraine remains the overriding consideration and the possible loss of Russian output is the motivating factor." West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO