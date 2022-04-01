ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stock futures edge higher ahead of key jobs data as tumultuous Q1 comes to a close

By Adam Morgan McCarthy
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
Traders await jobs data on Friday morning as Non-farm payrolls are released at 8:30 EST Richard Drew/Associated Press
  • US futures rose on Friday ahead of the monthly jobs report that is expected to show the labor market expanded in March.
  • After a volatile first quarter, US indexes closed out the month of March with solid gains.
  • Oil prices pared Thursday's losses ahead of an emergency meeting of the International Energy Agency.

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

