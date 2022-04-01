ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who brought 'small armory' ahead of U.S. Capitol riot gets almost four-year sentence

By Jan Wolfe
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czHfL_0ewJPMEp00
A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - An Alabama man found with a "small armory" of guns, ammunition and Molotov cocktails in his pickup truck ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced to almost four years in prison, one of the stiffest sentences so far handed down.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said the 46-month sentence reflected the seriousness of the charges against Lonnie Coffman, 72, who had pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms.

Coffman's sentence is the third-longest for a Capitol riot defendant, after sentences of 63 months and 51 months to people who attacked police officers during the assault on Congress by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Of the more than 100 defendants who have been sentenced so far, most have received probationary sentences or short jail sentences of less than two months.

"He had a small armory in his truck, ready to do battle," Kollar-Kotelly said during a sentencing hearing. "I still can't get over why he had this."

Coffman has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 6, 2021, and will get credit for time served.

Coffman's lawyer argued that further incarceration was not warranted in light of his age, health, Vietnam War veteran status, remorse and acceptance of responsibility.

Police officers arrested Coffman near the Capitol after noticing the handle of a gun in his pickup truck while they were responding to pipe bombs left outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee, both of which are near the Capitol.

Inside Coffman's truck, officers found an AR-15-style rifle, a shotgun, a crossbow, several machetes, smoke grenades and 11 Molotov cocktails. They also found a note with the name of at least one member of Congress and a judge, alongside the notation "bad guy."

Prosecutors said at the time that the combination of weapons and political messages “suggest that these weapons were intended to be used in an effort to violently attack our elected representatives."

About 800 people face criminal charges relating to the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters, which forced lawmakers to go into hiding during the certification over President Joe Biden's election victory.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone, Alistair Bell and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 900

Hard Dough
1d ago

The Trumpanzee domestic terrorist supporters are awfully quiet in the comments. So this guy was what? A paid actor? Pelosi's gardener? Ray Epp's cousin?

Reply(153)
212
AntiTrump
1d ago

well,well you MAGA nuts,where are the ones that were so sure there were no weapons/firearms for those 2nd amendment nuts...now you know there were😂😂💯

Reply(41)
153
Jamie Kelly
1d ago

“But but but it wasn’t an insurrection because there were no guns” the MAGAts squealed incessantly for over a year. 🙄 #StopTheSqueal

Reply(18)
188
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

5 years in prison for Harvard woman who was found with over $30,000 in drugs, gun

A 20-year-old woman found with almost $31,000 worth of drugs and a handgun in McHenry County has been sentenced to five years in prison. Roxanna Jimenez, 20, of the 600 block of Driftwood Lane in Harvard, was charged with possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, illegal possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of 15-100 grams of LSD, possession of cannabis between 2,000-5,000 grams with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams.
HARVARD, IL
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#War Veteran#Vietnam War
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

Guilty verdict in first Capitol riot trial could spell trouble for Trump

In its first Jan. 6 jury trial, the Justice Department prevailed on one of the legal theories best designed to eventually snare defeated former president Donald Trump and his top cronies: obstruction of Congress’s electoral vote tabulation. Meanwhile, the the Justice Department announced a new indictment and arrest relying on that same theory. If Trump is going to be indicted, this charge is one of those most likely to be included.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy