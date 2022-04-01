ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Texarkana shooting under investigation

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. - Police in Texarkana, Ark., are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the 700 block of...

www.ktbs.com

KATV

Pine Bluff police arrest 2 in deadly shooting

Little Rock (KATV) — Two arrests were made in a Pine Bluff Monday afternoon homicide that left one teenager dead. It happened shortly after 1 p.m. when officers responded to the area of 28th and Elm Street in reference to a shooting. A male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Suspect wanted in Pine Bluff homicide in custody

Herbert Pam III turned himself in Tuesday around 10 a.m. in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt. The Pine Bluff Police Department detective office have asked for assistance in locating Herbert Pam III. Police say Pam is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt at 103 Park...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Natchitoches Police investigate double shooting, homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Man shot during fistfight in Texarkana parking lot

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A shooting sent a man to the hospital after an argument escalated Friday night. Police say Zachariah Larry, 22, of Texarkana was in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on the 3300 block of Summerhill Road around 9:45 p.m. when an argument turned physical. Larry reportedly shot the 43-year-old man and fled before police arrived.
TEXARKANA, TX
Q92

Woman Gives Her 12-Day Old Baby to Stranger in Corpus Christi

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Texarkana Crime Stoppers
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KATV

Victim in Pine Bluff's Sunday homicide identified

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim of Pine Bluff's sixth homicide of the year was identified Tuesday. Steven Sanson, 42, of Pine Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening after police responded to a call in reference to a shooting. The Pine Bluff Police Department previously announced...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KTAL

1 dead, 3 wounded in early-morning quadruple shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police homicide detectives are investigating an early-Saturday morning quadruple shooting that left one dead and three people injured. Just after 4:50 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of shootings in the 2000 block of Marshall Street, between Gilbert Drive and Wall Streets. When...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
TEXARKANA, TX
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Missing Arkansas juvenile has been located safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Monday, March 21, 2022, Andrew Mays was located safe by the Crossett Police Department. CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Crossett Police Department’s Facebook page, police need the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Authorities reported that Andrew Mays was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022 between […]
CROSSETT, AR
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

