Cops Say Indiana Mom Killed Son & Did Unspeakable to Daughter Indiana Mugshot

Indiana State News by Cyn Mackley

Indiana prosecutors say a mom killed her 5-year-old son and molested her 9-year-old daughter. Back on March 24, officers from the Portland Police Department received a report of an unresponsive five-year-old child at a home on South Western Avenue.

Officers discovered the body of five-year-old Christian Crossland and called in investigators from the Indiana State Police to take over the investigation.

After the state conducted an autopsy on the child, the County Prosecutor’s Office filed formal charges against Chelsea L. Crossland, 27. Prosecutors charged Crossland with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Additionally, the prosecutor charged Crossland with child molesting for an incident related to her nine-year-old daughter.

People expressed outrage about the death on Crossland’s now-deleted social media account. Commenting on a post where Crossland complained about the tragedy of her sexual frustration, a poster commented, “The real tragedy is murdering your children!”

The Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Jay County Coroner’s Office worked with the prosecutor’s office on the investigation.