ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

India's electricity output in March grows at fastest rate in 3 months

By Sudarshan Varadhan, Chris Thomas
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yKu5_0ewJLuNf00

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, April 1 (Reuters) - India's electricity generation rose in March at its fastest pace in three months, government data showed, as increased use of air-conditioning in hotter weather and the return of employees to offices led to an increase of 5.99% in output.

Demand could surge further heading into summer, after weather officials forecast maximum temperatures above normal in April in most parts of the northwest, northeast and central regions.

States in these regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya recorded the highest power demand growth rates in March, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

The higher demand had already forced a cut in coal supplies to the non-power sector, with plans for some fuel auctions mothballed. read more

Output from coal-fired utilities, which fuel nearly three-quarters of power production, grew about 3% in March. Renewables such as wind and solar helped to meet the higher demand in March, with output from green sources growing 22.2%, the fastest in seven months.

Generation by hydro and nuclear energy sources grew at the fastest pace in at least 27 months, the data showed, making up for a steep fall in natural-gas fired generation.

State-run Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS), which accounts for more than 80% of domestic output of coal, saw its output and supplies surging to record highs during the year that ended on March 31.

Yet India suffered two of its worst power deficits in recent years in 2021/22, mainly because of coal shortages and logistics woes. The miner aims to ramp up production by 12.4% to 700 million tonnes in 2022/23.

Analysts say expectations of higher consumption over the coming months and reports of power shortages have lead to a rally in power sector stocks.

Shares of Coal India have risen 9.8% since the beginning of March up to Friday's close, while those of top coal-based utility operators such as NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS) and Tata Power (TTPW.NS) have grown 7.1% and 10% respectively.

Power exchange IEX's (IIAN.NS) stock is up 12.2%.

In the seven weeks between Aug. 22 and Oct. 8, when India faced widespread power deficits amid a sudden surge in power demand after a lull due to COVID-19 lockdowns, shares of Coal India rose 39%, while NTPC rose 23.6%, Tata Power rose 40.1% and IEX jumped 73.6% in that period.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Chris Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Families living near new nuclear plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills to ease planning rows, minister suggests - as PM prepares to unveil crucial energy strategy amid Russia standoff

Families living near nuclear power plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills as part of the UK's new energy strategy. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi backed a discount as he signalled that planning rules will be loosened in the blueprint being unveiled by Boris Johnson this week. However, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newstalk KGVO

Are Electric Vehicles the Answer for Montana’s Energy Future?

With oil prices and subsequently gas prices rising due to global issues, many are saying that the time has come to make the switch to electric vehicles. On the KGVO Talk Back show, Bob Seidenschwarz, representing the Montana World Affairs Council, hosted Goeffrey Styles, Managing Director of GSW Strategy Group, who is widely known and respected within the energy sector throughout the world.
MISSOULA, MT
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydro Power#Government Of India#Nuclear Power#Bengaluru#Coal India Ltd
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
LiveScience

How to store renewable energy

Renewable-energy storage is important to help humanity reduce its dependence on fossil fuels such as oil and coal, which produce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Harnessing the power of the sun with solar panels and utilizing wind power with wind turbines are two common ways...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Nearly half of adults struggled to pay energy bills before prices surged – ONS

Almost half of adults were struggling to pay their energy bills before the biggest jump in prices in living memory came into effect this week, figures suggest.Some 43% of adults in Britain who pay energy bills said they were finding this very or somewhat difficult in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, 6% of those with gas or electricity supplied to their homes said they were behind on these bills.The stark findings reveal the struggles people were experiencing even before Friday’s hike in the energy price cap.As the 54% increase to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's March electricity shortage worst since coal crisis in Oct

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s electricity shortage from March 1 to March 30 was its worst since October, a Reuters analysis of government data shows. A surge in power demand in March has forced India to cut coal supplies to the non-power sector and put on hold plans for some fuel auctions for utilities without supply deals due to a slump in inventories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

The dangerous war on natural gas

Serving the progressive climate agenda, the Biden administration has done everything it can to block the use of natural gas to produce electricity. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s now overt threat to turn off natural gas supplies to Europe has revealed the potentially disastrous national security consequences of impeding U.S. natural gas production and distribution. But there is another, perhaps more fundamental problem with the war on natural gas that is rarely brought to public attention. Namely, natural gas is crucial to achieving the progressive goal of increasing renewable power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

With Tesla Localizing EV Production, This Analyst Says Musk's Brand Is Becoming A Renewable Energy Play

As energy security becomes key for national security, recent geopolitical events may have accelerated the U.S.'s sponsorship for onshoring mission critical battery materials and advanced battery technology, says Adam Jonas. "Over time, we expect to see grid-level stationary storage receive significantly more attention for its role in enabling renewable generation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Spain's Cepsa to spend $8 bln by 2030 on green shift

MADRID, March 30 (Reuters) - Spanish oil and gas group Cepsa will spend 7-8 billion euros ($7.8-8.9 billion) on shifting its business to low-carbon energy sources by 2030, in line with a fossil fuel industry under pressure to limit its contribution to climate change. Cepsa, which was born as the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Tracking China’s EV Battery Tsunami

China is tracking to more than double its EV battery installations in 2022. China installed 160 GWh of batteries in 2021 and should install 400 GWh of EV batteries in 2022. 63% of the China EV batteries are iron LFP batteries and this could increase to 70-80% for 2022. China could have enough batteries for 8 million to 10 million EVs in 2022.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy