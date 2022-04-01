ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doggie Jams featuring Shaq headlines Friday

By Uptown Greenville, Jason O. Boyd
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. — DJ Diesel, who is also known as Shaquille O’Neal, will be headlining Doggie Jams. This concert returns Friday from 3-7 pm in Five Points Plaza.

There will be free water and soda for those underage and a nice selection of beer for adults. Along with the drink specials there will be grub from Last Call Pizza, Rock Springs Food Truck, and Specialty South Food Truck with the famous Sup Dogs Hot Dogs.

Barstool’s Brianna Chickenfry will be hosting the event along with a performance from Just the Tip. Doggie Jams will be located at Five Points Plaza in the heart of the City.

“Doggie Jams is an amazing event for our restaurant and the Uptown District. We are excited to have Shaquille O’Neal headline this event and we expect Friday to be larger than life,” Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said.

This outdoor concert returns for the first time since 2019. Previous performers include Lil Jon, Brody Jenner, and DJ Pauly D.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

