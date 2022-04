Twerk it out! Jen Shah jumped on stage to show off her dance moves alongside Latto in Salt Lake City, and kept the party vibe going in the audience. Jen Shah‘s not letting her legal troubles stop her from having a good time. The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City star twerked up a storm at Latto‘s concert in SLC on Wednesday, March 30 after being invited onstage. The mom of two didn’t appear to have a care in the world as she danced, showing off her physique in a fitted patterned catsuit with a matching headscarf, sunglasses, and over the knee leather boots.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO