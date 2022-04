Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Great Resignation is giving workers the chance to ask for what they want—or, in the case of inflation, what they need. FlexJobs’ latest Work Insight survey finds that with more job openings than unemployed individuals in the U.S., employees are asking for raises and getting them.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO