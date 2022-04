Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced Thursday it was expanding a program that allows customers to sell its furniture back to the company. On its website, Ikea announced 37 stores will be participating in the “Buy Back & Resell” program. The stores are across the country and include locations in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Memphis, Pittsburgh and San Diego. The company said it is in the process of adding additional stores in cities like Orlando, Jacksonville, and Columbus.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO