How Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez and Mike Trout are creating the battle lines between Aaron Judge and the Yankees

Lists are not the most creative of ways to get into a column, but I feel we need one to begin this piece. Because this grouping, this top 5, this — OK, I will use the dirty four-letter word — list will be our guide through trying to unbundle the Aaron Judge extension talks with the Yankees.

Contract negotiations in baseball revolve around comparables, and to get a sense of where Judge and the Yankees stand, we first need to understand where Judge stands in the game now. This list is for Baseball Reference Wins Above Replacement from 2017-21, the five full seasons that Judge has been a Yankee:

1. Mookie Betts, 32.0

2. Mike Trout, 28.4

3t. Judge, 26.7

3t. Jose Ramirez, 26.7

5. Nolan Arenado, 25.9

So why is this list fascinating? Because Betts and Trout are definitely going to be central to these Judge talks. Because Ramirez — look at that, tied with Judge in this category — is the other mega-player involved in extension negotiations right now with his team (Cleveland). And because Arenado in February 2019 signed the kind of star-level, face-of-the-franchise extension with Colorado before beginning his walk year that the Yankees and Judge are trying to complete now.

For 3Up purposes, why don’t we take those three categories and explain where the likely sticking points are as the Yankees and Judge try to construct an extension before the slugger’s Opening Day deadline to complete a deal.

But first — no, not another list — a fact or three. What we will be talking about here is an extension for Judge beginning in 2023, not whatever salary he and the Yankees settle on for 2022. Judge is one of 31 players right now who are in arbitration limbo, having exchanged potential salary figures for 2022 with their teams after not coming to a deal.

While Aaron Judge and the Yankees continue talking about a contract extension for 2023 and beyond, the two sides have also yet to agree on a salary figure for this season.Getty Images

The three arbitrators MLB and the players’ union use block out three weeks in February annually to hear cases. Those are scheduled when arbitration-eligible players and teams fail to reach a contract by the January deadline. But there was no January deadline this year because there was a lockout. There were no cases to be heard in February because (all together now) there was a lockout. A new collective bargaining agreement was reached in March, and the deadline/exchange date became March 22.

But here is the problem: These arbitrators are busy, and 31 cases is a much higher than normal total for them to hear. And even though these will be done via Zoom during the season, it has not been easy to find dates that work with everyone’s schedule — yes, they will be heard during the season, so imagine the joy all around when a team rips its player at 11 a.m. to try to win their case then asks him to perform at 7 p.m. Actually, one agent told me the logjam is such that he would not be surprised if some of the cases have to be heard after the season.

Either way, it will be a while until these 31 players know their 2022 salaries. For now, they are being paid what the team (the lower amount) offered. If they were to win an arbitration case, they would receive the difference between the two amounts plus interest.

Judge asked for the largest amount by far in this 2022 process at $21 million. The Yankees countered at $17 million. If they agree to an extension, though, expect the sides to not announce it until the season has begun. This allows the salary for 2022 to stand at $17 million or $21 million or whatever they settle upon, likely in between. Why? Because for luxury-tax purposes, the annual average value of a contract is used. Any extension will carry a substantially higher number than Judge’s 2022 salary, whatever it is. The Yanks will want to keep that number down to have the lowest possible payroll (and, thus, tax bill) this year, when they already project near the second tax threshold of $250 million.

This, for example, is what the Mets did with Francisco Lindor last year. They agreed at $22.3 million for 2021. Then, even though the 10-year, $341 million extension was complete, the sides acted as if it wasn’t, so they could announce it after the season began to push the higher tax burden to begin in 2022.

Thus, with Judge, we are going to discuss what he will earn from 2023 forward. And — really, this is the last detour — keep in mind that will begin with his age-31 season. That is going to be a big issue in this:

Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract with the Angels is a benchmark Judge isn’t likely to match, though he may well use it as guidepost in his negotiations with the Yankees.USA TODAY Sports

1. Betts/Trout. The most money ever guaranteed to players, to date, are the 12-year, $426.5 million deal the Angels did with Trout and the 12-year, $365 million pact the Dodgers did with Betts (Lindor is next, followed by the $340 million agreement between the Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr., making the four largest ever contract extensions, not free-agent deals).

Trout’s contract takes him through his age-38 season, Betts through age 39. This is vital. Players want to receive guaranteed money through as many of their thirty-something years as possible. Modern teams are reluctant to pay players in their 30s, aka their declining seasons. So players do not want to go out into free agency over and over during those years to try to find more money.

While there is going to be a lot of attention (and there should be, of course) on the total dollars of Judge’s potential deal, my expectation is that if Judge and the Yankees do not get to the finish line, it is going to be as much about the length of the deal as the per-annum value of the deal. For example, I think the Yankees would more willingly pay Judge $35 million a year for six years than $30 million per for eight. Just by extending those extra two years, that total deal would be $240 million and would get Judge through his age-37 season. The six-year pact would be for $210 million total and would get Judge through his age-35 season, at which point he would be in a likely hostile market for his age to have to find the unearned $30 million difference.

I bet that Judge will at least begin the extension process wanting more than seven years. He will argue if Trout goes to 39, and Betts and Bryce Harper through 38, why should he accept fewer than eight years? Why not nine?

I also suspect Judge will not stop there. Trout averages $35.54 million on his extension. That is the most per annum ever for a position player. The only higher numbers are for pitchers — Gerrit Cole’s $36 million and Max Scherzer’s $43.3 million. Trout was extended in March 2019 (Billy Eppler was the Angels GM at the time). Judge’s camp can argue that the industry, including the Yankees, are going to be taking in much greater revenue from 2022 forward than the Angels were in 2019.

The Judge camp also could argue that his value these last five years was in Trout’s ballpark, and that Judge means as much (arguably more) to the Yankees as Trout does to the Angels. Think: the Judge’s Chambers and all the marketing and advertising done around him. Plus, Judge has proven he can thrive in the Bronx cauldron. The second-best outfielder in his walk year is possibly Joey Gallo. The Judge camp can point to Gallo and his jittery Yankee cameo last year and challenge the Yankees to go into the marketplace to find a combination of someone as productive, popular, marketable and no-doubt-can-play-in-New York tough as Judge, and say those qualities demand a top-of-the-market extension.

Judge and his representatives may contend that his value to the Yankees goes beyond the field and into the ways the team has been able to market his presence.AP

By the way, the Judge camp has one other potential card to play to maximize a deal — they know that Hal Steinbrenner has not liked portrayals that he is cheap and not his father. They may be able to look across the table and ask the Yankees owner whether he is really going to let the most popular Yankee since Derek Jeter walk away over money and deal with what the fan repercussions of that might be?

I have no idea what Judge is asking. But if these are his arguments — and why would they not be? — then asking for a nine-year, $333 million extension honors all of the points. It would pay Judge through his age-39 season. It would, at $37 million per season, make him the highest-paid per annum position player ever and trail just Scherzer overall. And if you think that number is high, I think Judge believes in himself so much as a player and his worth to the Yankees, in particular, that it is possible he could ask for 10 years and try to beat Betts’ $365 million total.

Also, remember that whatever Judge is asking, it is higher than he is going to be willing to accept. He will want to create 1) wiggle room to negotiate and 2) make the Yankees spend more than they want, but feel as if they are getting a deal not to have to settle at the top of the market.

But if Judge begins on this terrain, I am not even sure how much the Yankees will negotiate. The Yankees are going to have a case, too. And that case essentially is going to begin with this: You aren’t Trout or Betts.

Those guys had won MVPs by the time they did their extensions, and Betts already had been the key to a Red Sox championship (he won with the Dodgers after the extension was signed). The Trout/Betts deals were signed with those players both entering their age-27 seasons, so there were more prime years during the term than Judge would have. They were durable: In the five years leading up to their extensions, Betts played in 91.6 percent of his team’s regular-season games and Trout played in 90 percent. Judge has played in 77 percent of the Yankees’ games the past five regular seasons. The gap between Betts and Judge in WAR from 2017-21 — about six wins — would be the full year total of an MVP candidate, and in this case represents an accumulation Betts made while playing a lot more than Judge did.

The Yankees are going to be able to ask: “Do you think you will be more durable in your 30s than in your 20s (Judge turns 30 on April 26)?” Plus, the risks of breaking down would appear considerably higher with a player who is 6-foot-7 and 270-plus pounds. The Yankees just do not have much precedent to look at to determine how players of that stature will age. Neither does any other team.

Mookie Betts’ 12-year, $365 million deal with the Dodgers will take him through his age-39 season.Getty Images

Which leads to one other key consideration for the Yankees: Judge is not a free agent yet. Maybe he goes out and performs like he did in 2017, when he finished second for the AL MVP, or like he did last year, when he was fourth. But those are the only two years in the past five in which he stayed healthy. In the other three seasons, he played 63 percent of the Yankees’ games.

Judge will argue that dedicated athletes like him have mechanisms now to work year-round to stay healthier and productive longer. Still, does Judge want to risk staying healthy and productive this year? And, even if he does, to head out into a market that would have all the same age/size/durability concerns the Yankees have, but not the same emotional ties? Do the Yankees hold firm to an offer and dare him to stay healthy, productive and find at least one of 29 other teams willing to offer more 10 months from now? It only takes one. Is that Steve Cohen’s Mets? The Giants bringing Judge home to Northern California? The Cubs with money to spend?

If the Red Sox traded Betts before his walk year and the Braves did not go the extra financial mile to retain Freddie Freeman in free agency, can the Yankees divorce the face of a franchise as well? Can they convince themselves that the six healthiest, most productive seasons will be the six before Judge could negotiate with any team and, thus, let him go if he does not see financial matters as they do?

As much as Steinbrenner is caricatured for penny-pinching, he wanted to land Cole in free agency after the 2019 season and retain DJ LeMahieu after the 2020 campaign. And he grinded his way to deals with both.

So let’s return to Trout and Betts. From age 31 onward, Trout is due eight years at $283.6 million, or $35.45 million per year. Betts from age 31 onward is due nine years at $245 million.

The midpoint in the average annual value between those two is $31.325 million. A seven-year deal would take Judge to age 37, the same age Giancarlo Stanton’s 13-year, $325 million pact takes him. That would be a seven-year, $219.275 million guaranteed deal for Judge. Create a relatively easy-to-reach eighth-year option and the deal would tick over $250 million.

Is that the answer?

It might not be because of …

Jose Ramirez has two years left on one of the most team-friendly contracts in baseball, unless he and Cleveland can agree to a new extension.Getty Images

2. Ramirez. The Guardians third baseman is negotiating an extension, too. He is due $12 million this season and $14 million on a 2023 option on one of the most team-friendly contracts in major league history. If he played out the two remaining control years, Ramirez — like Judge — would go into free agency after his age-30 season.

The Yankees could wait to see what Ramirez receives from Cleveland and try to make a case off of that. Because if Ramirez stays — and he has given every signal that is his desire — he is expected to do well financially. But this is not an organization that eyes the bank and then breaks it. One agent told me the belief was that Cleveland’s first foray into extension talks hewed closer to what Matt Olson just signed for with Atlanta — eight years at $168 million — than top-of-the-market dollars.

The player who might be the model for a Ramirez extension is Jose Altuve. He had two years at $12.5 million left on a team-friendly first deal. He was entering his age-28 season in 2018 and coming off an AL MVP award in 2017 (Judge finished second). He agreed, beyond those two years, to a five-year, $151 million extension that would begin in his age-30 season. The average value was $30.2 million.

Ramirez is entering his age-29 season. He has finished in the top six in AL MVP in four of the past five years — one second, two thirds and a sixth. What if he accepts something that looks similar to Altuve’s contract — say, a five-year, $155 million extension ($31 million per) or even the same amount per over six seasons for $186 million total? Does that make the Yankees wonder whether they should be giving considerably more to Judge?

After all, Ramirez has been a better player for longer. Like Judge, he is a two-way player, one who actually has even greater value than Judge on the bases and plays at a more premium position (third base). He is a switch-hitter. He also has only played for one organization, as with Altuve. He’s played more than 150 games in four of the past five full seasons (Judge has hit that mark once in his career). Ramirez does not mean nearly as much to the marketing of the Guardians, and Cleveland is not New York. But how much additionally should the Yankees add to their offer to account for those issues?

None of this has happened — yet. Ramirez may not sign, or perhaps he will sign for way more than expected. But if he does sign, how much would that impact what the Yankees are willing to do with Judge?

The Cardinals were so glad to acquire Nolan Arenado from the Rockies, they gave him $15 million to forego an opt-out clause he had negotiated in his final deal with the Rockies.AP

3. Arenado. He also did a long-term extension going into his walk year with the organization that had drafted him. Arenado was due $26 million in 2019 (his age-28 season), and he agreed with the Rockies on a seven-year, $234 million extension beyond that ($33.43 million on average per year).

But Arenado also had an out in his contract that would allow him to make himself a free agent after three years, before his age-31 season. His unhappiness with Colorado and his threat to use the opt-out prompted the Rockies to trade him to St. Louis after the 2020 season. The Cardinals added an additional season at $15 million to get Arenado to forego the opt-out.

So in total, with what he was due in 2019 plus the extension plus the $15 million St. Louis addition, Arenado ended up with a nine-year, $275 million deal that still only takes him through age 36.

His original extension guaranteed him five years at $162 million from age 31 onward (an average of $32.4 million per year). That was more in the Altuve mode than that of Trout or Betts.

If you have come this far (thank you), you see where the battle lines are going to be drawn with Judge and the Yankees. They are going to argue that Judge falls more in line with the Arenado model or potentially with what Ramirez gets in an extension. That is not the part of the WAR list that Judge is going to assert. Judge is going to argue he is more akin to Trout and Betts.

That creates a lot of financial real estate between contractual concepts. Whether that chasm can be bridged probably rests on the answers to two questions: How much do the Yankees want Judge to stay? And how badly does Judge not want to go?

Because unless there is deep-seated hunger from both sides to avoid divorce no matter what, the divide will be too great to avoid Judge taking this into free agency, at which point feelings will be hurt, positions hardened and we will probably be discussing a different kind of WAR.