The following information was provided by VIVA Health:. Sleep issues are very common in the United States. In fact, the National Institutes of Health reports that nearly 50 to 70 million Americans have them, and one out of three adults do not regularly get the recommended amount of uninterrupted sleep needed. Because sleeping is a basic human need like eating and breathing, it is critical to overall well-being and health. Problems with sleep can lead to a number of issues ranging from lack of productivity and irritability to injuries and even risk of death. Take a moment to assess your habits during Sleep Awareness Week, which is recognized this year from March 13-19.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO