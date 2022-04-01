Kim Martindale – Selfie Superstar 4.1.22

Scott was in doting dad mode with his adorable son Mason just days after he was spotted out in Hollywood with new flame Holly. Scott Disick took some time off from his recent courtship of new flame Holly Scarfone to enjoy a day out with his son Mason. The reality star, 38, was spotted treating the 12-year-old, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, to some retail therapy in Malibu on Sunday (March 13). Scott rocked a pair of camouflage pants with a white hoodie and fresh set of sneakers, while Mason kept it low-key as well in ripped denim and an oversized sweatshirt.
