Music

Lyle Lovett Announces His First Album in a Decade, ’12th of June’

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
 2 days ago
Lyle Lovett is returning with his first new music in 10 years. A new album, 12th of June, is set for release on May 13. Produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay, the project features 11 tracks — a combination of originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and an...

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

