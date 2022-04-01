ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Damphousse Resigns as Chancellor of Arkansas State University

 1 day ago

JONESBORO – Dr. Kelly Damphousse Thursday announced his resignation as chancellor of Arkansas State University effective June 30, 2022, after completing five years of service to A-State. Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, earlier announced Damphousse has been named as the sole finalist to replace Dr. Denise...

