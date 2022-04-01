Love Rebel Concert brings the heat

This weekend will bring in the first day of spring for 2022 and Weezer have got your soundtrack to mark the occasion. As promised, Weezer are making good on the idea to release four EPs over a calendar year, each marking the passing of a new season. The first of these releases, SZNZ: Spring, will drop on March 20, the official first day of spring. And to build up to the release, the band has just revealed the catchy new song "A Little Bit of Love."

