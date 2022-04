PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Omicron surge of COVID-19 pushed health care providers to the max, creating log jams in emergency departments and limiting the quality of care they were able to provide. But in recent weeks, local hospitals have been reporting only a fraction of the hospital admissions that they had just a couple of months ago. Doctors said that compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions was a huge help in slowing down the spread. According to leaders from both health systems, as of Monday morning, UPMC had 130 people hospitalized with COVID across 40 hospitals, and Allegheny Health Network had 28 across 13...

