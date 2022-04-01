Simon Jordan Rips Into Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate believes all 26 members of England’s World Cup squad in Qatar must be available to call on in every match to avoid unhappiness creeping into the group.National coaches were able to pick 26-man squads, up from the usual 23, for last summer’s Euros to account for the condensed nature of the fixture list due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this is set to be repeated in the Middle East later this year.However, Southgate is concerned about the effects on morale if coaches can only pick a matchday squad of 23 for each game.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇷🇺🇸❓All the details from today's @FIFAWorldCup...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO