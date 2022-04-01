"Back to Jesus" revival planned for Oxford later this month

Pastor John Gerhardt of Urban Impact Ministries in New Orleans has visited The Villages a few times over the years, and he sees similarities between Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and the Big Easy. “Both communities consist of a host of unique neighborhoods with a similar spirit of pride in their towns,” he said. “And when the call comes to help, the people ask how much help is needed without complaint.” Gerhardt was in The Villages this past weekend for a series of events at Live Oaks Community Church benefiting Urban Impact Ministries. His team’s arrival to the area came as a devastating tornado caused severe damage in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward, as well as the nearby community of Arabi. Gerhardt said his ministry is not near where the tornado hit, but those he ministers know people who were affected.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO