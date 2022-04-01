ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

ReadingFilm, Jewish Federation to screen THEY SURVIVED TOGETHER documentary

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are invited to a very special screening of the documentary film, THEY SURVIVED TOGETHER, being presented by ReadingFilm at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts Boscov Theater on April 21st at 6 PM, with a filmmaker meet and greet reception provided...

