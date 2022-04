Celtic take on Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.The Bhoys have their 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Celtic Park at the beginning of February to thank for their advantage in the title race, and a win here would extend their lead to what could well be an insurmountable six points.The hosts, meanwhile, enter the match three points behind their Old Firm rivals, with just seven matchdays remaining. With six wins in a row under their belts across all competitions, they could hardly be...

