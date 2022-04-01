ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album Review: 'Unbreakable' EP – Liza Jane

Cover picture for the articleBorn in Miami, but raised in Key West, Florida, Liza Jane is a talented young artist with a rock-opera style and a booming, soulful voice. A voice that makes her music vulnerable, yet powerful at the same time. Her EP, Unbreakable, speaks on overcoming hardships and persevering through our darkest moments....

