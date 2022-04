MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Proponents say Name, Imagine and Likeness laws have leveled the playing field for college athletes. Some critics worry it’s given boosters too big of a role on campus. CBS News tackled this complicated issue that’s changed college athletics. Miami lawyer John Ruiz has made a fortune litigating against insurance companies. If a planned acquisition of his business goes through this summer, he’ll be worth more than $20 billion. But Ruiz and his money are relevant to this story only because he’s also a big fan of University of Miami athletics. He’s started paying Miami athletes as product endorsers for his...

MIAMI, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO