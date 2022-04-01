ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Norway fund to push firms to have net-zero targets, government says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

OSLO, April 1 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund, the world’s largest, should push the 9,300 companies it invests in worldwide to adopt net-zero targets, the finance ministry proposed on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

North Sea can provide ‘secure, safe energy’ for next 50 years – industry chief

The North Sea can help provide the UK with “secure, safe energy” for the next 50 years while also helping meet climate change targets, the head of a key industry body has insisted.Deidre Michie, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), spoke out as she made a plea to ministers ahead of the publication of the UK Government’s upcoming energy security strategy.Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means energy security is now also a national security issue, she said.Ms Michie, whose organisation represents 400 offshore energy companies including in the oil, gas and offshore wind sectors, called for a “national consensus”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oslo
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund Backs Call for Toshiba to Solicit Buyout Offers

TOKYO (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, voted in favour of a shareholder proposal requesting Toshiba Corp solicit buyout offers from private equity firms ahead of an extraordinary meeting on March 24. The fund voted against the Japanese industrial conglomerate's plan to break itself up by spinning...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tory chair under fire after saying ‘net zero dogma’ must not stop drilling for oil in North Sea

Conservative chair Oliver Dowden has come under fire today for saying that “net zero dogma” should not get in the way of new drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea.Mr Dowden said that ending reliance on Russian energy in response to the invasion of Ukraine would require not only investment in renewables and nuclear, but also “re-incentivising new oil and gas exploration in this country”.And he won applause in his speech to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool as he told activists that voters wanted pragmatism not “dogma” over Boris Johnson’s legally-binding commitment to bring overall emissions of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

3. Why companies are rushing to set net zero targets

Over the past decade, net zero emissions targets have become mandatory for a company to be taken seriously on sustainability. Why it matters: Net zero targets could produce real progress toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the next few decades — assuming the targets will actually be met and not leave out important factors like the emissions from using a company's products.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Texas official quizzes financial companies on fossil fuel investments

March 16 (Reuters) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has questioned 19 financial companies to clarify their investment policies on fossil fuels, his office said on Wednesday, showing the breadth of a review that could see firms losing state pension mandates. Letters were sent to companies including BlackRock Inc, (BLK.N), JPMorgan...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy