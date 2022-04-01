Norway fund to push firms to have net-zero targets, government says

The North Sea can help provide the UK with “secure, safe energy” for the next 50 years while also helping meet climate change targets, the head of a key industry body has insisted.Deidre Michie, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), spoke out as she made a plea to ministers ahead of the publication of the UK Government’s upcoming energy security strategy.Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means energy security is now also a national security issue, she said.Ms Michie, whose organisation represents 400 offshore energy companies including in the oil, gas and offshore wind sectors, called for a “national consensus”...
