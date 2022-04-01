Norway fund to push firms to have net-zero targets, government says

Conservative chair Oliver Dowden has come under fire today for saying that “net zero dogma” should not get in the way of new drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea.Mr Dowden said that ending reliance on Russian energy in response to the invasion of Ukraine would require not only investment in renewables and nuclear, but also “re-incentivising new oil and gas exploration in this country”.And he won applause in his speech to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool as he told activists that voters wanted pragmatism not “dogma” over Boris Johnson’s legally-binding commitment to bring overall emissions of...

