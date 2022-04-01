ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Who is Your Climate Hero?

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4ZkG_0ewJGkYA00 Do you know someone who is going above and beyond to help the environment?

Nominate them using the form below, and they could get a shout-out on Action News!

Before submitting a photo or video of your nominee, please read the terms below:

By submitting video or photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.

  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.

Comments / 0

6abc Action News
6abc Action News

87K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

21M+

Views

Related
NPR

This school wasn't built for the new climate reality. Yours may not be either

Across the country, climate change is driving more severe weather. Floods are the most common and costly of these disasters, and many schools are not prepared. All 50 states have schools that face flood risk. NPR's Anya Kamenetz visited a school in northern New Jersey that was destroyed by one. And as she reports, the school has been shut down since September.
CRESSKILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Action News#Wpvi Tv
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Reason.com

Brickbat: Who's Your Daddy?

New York lawmakers are considering a bill that would bar universities in the state, including private ones, from giving special consideration to the children of alumni in admissions. State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D–Brooklyn) said such legacy admissions discriminate against low-income and first-generation students.
RELATIONSHIPS
WETM 18 News

Cheese flavored crackers sold in NY recalled

(WWTI) — B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers due to them containing undeclared egg and milk. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, a customer complaint revealed that foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers were found inside some of the cracker boxes. The recall was made […]
FOOD SAFETY
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy