ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Man shot in gas station parking lot in Winston-Salem, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnZO2_0ewJGVG900

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A gas station shooting put one man in the hospital early Friday morning in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police officers responded to reports of a shooting on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. Police say that the victim was shot while standing in the parking lot of a BP gas station.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
FOX8 News
FOX8 News

29K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police identify victim killed in downtown stabbing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they have identified the victim in the deadly stabbing in downtown on Sunday. Authorities identified the victim as James Roseborough. According to an updated press release shared by the Winston-Salem Police Department, officials said Roseborough had been involved in an altercation before he...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 arrested after firefighter, man shot at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Division say that they have arrested two men in connection with the shooting that injured a Winston-Salem Firefighter and another man. The shooting reportedly happened at 2:26 p.m. at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Rd. Both victims were hospitalized. Police […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
FOX8 News

Man struck by gunfire in home during drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An unidentified male victim was shot inside of a home at 2:46 a.m. in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to Winston-Salem police. Winston-Salem police say that they responded to a reported shooting on North Graham Avenue. On the scene, officers say they found the victim suffering from a minor non-life-threatening gunshot wound. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $25,000 a year for life

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Douglas Pfaff, of Winston-Salem, went to the store to buy Brazil nuts, but he decided to buy a Lucky for Life ticket as well and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pfaff said he has a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Gas Station#Wghp#Bp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 25-year-old man has died after a shooting Saturday. According to Greensboro police, officers responded to Bellevue Street in reference to a discharge of a firearm before 5 p.m. Investigators said Demarcues Shaquan Whitney, of Greensboro was identified as the man who died. Police said the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy