Toyota Motor Debuts 2023 GR Corolla

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has unveiled its first-ever 2023 GR Corolla. The all-new addition to Toyota's lineup of sports cars brings the performance, handling, and functionality that hot hatch fans like.
  • Powered by the lightweight, compact G16E-GTS turbo-charged, direct/port-injected three-cylinder engine, GR Corolla delivers 300 hp and 273 lb.-ft. of torque.
  • The G16-E engine is paired with Toyota's rally-developed GR-Four All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) drivetrain.
  • GR Corolla will be offered exclusively in a manual transmission, staying true to its hands-on rally racing roots.
  • GR Corolla will come in two grades, Core, available in later 2022, and Circuit Edition, a limited-run model available in 2023.
  • The pricing of the car will be disclosed later in 2022.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 0.20% at $180.25 on Thursday.

