Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk Sheriff Toulon Appointed to NYS Municipal Police Training Council

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. was recently appointed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to the New York State Municipal Police Training Council. The eight-member Municipal Police Training Council promulgates minimum training...

