Kyrie Irving Calls Out The Milwaukee Bucks For Playing Rough: “They’re Playing Pretty Physical. I Think They Were A Little Reckless At Times On A Lot Of Their Fouls, Or A Few Of Their Fouls.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had an incredibly close game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which they only lost by 1 point in the dying seconds of overtime. Durant did his best to bring the Nets back, making 3 clutch free throws with 8 seconds left after a dangerous foul was committed on him when he was attempting a corner three. Durant seems to feel that players in the NBA are taking a few liberties with him.

