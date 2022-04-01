ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving Calls Out The Milwaukee Bucks For Playing Rough: “They’re Playing Pretty Physical. I Think They Were A Little Reckless At Times On A Lot Of Their Fouls, Or A Few Of Their Fouls.”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving has just recently returned to playing full-time for the Brooklyn Nets, now that the vaccine mandate in New York has been lifted for athletes. And since then, he has been playing games for the Nets regularly. Last night, the Nets lost an agonizingly close OT game to the Milwaukee...

Comments / 28

TherealisT75
2d ago

Yep, these players wouldn’t have survived in Jordan era when hand checking easy the way of the game. No such thing as an easy layup!

Reply
16
I Caught That
2d ago

Bucks have heart of a Champion, so um yup, they're physical

Reply
19
Cain Dough
2d ago

basketball is a contact sport and the body is used. stop crying people. the only fouls should effect ones shot. or charges.

Reply
3
