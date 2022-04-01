Bucs’ Bruce Arians loves his new job title (whatever it means)

TAMPA — The job title has a stately, formal ring to it: senior football consultant.

If only Bruce Arians, whose new shingle will bear those three words, knew what they entailed.

“I have to figure out what the hell it means, but it’s pretty damn good,” the 69-year-old former Bucs coach said Thursday, moments before defensive coordinator Todd Bowles formally was introduced as his successor. “Whatever my title means, I’m there.”

To Arians, far more significant than the new role was the process that preceded it. Or at least the one the franchise has taken great strides to convey to the public.

The unretirement of Tom Brady, which prompted a handful of key free agents to re-sign, has set the Bucs up as a Super Bowl contender again in 2022.

Arians saw those developments as the ideal time to trigger a succession plan where he would retire and Bowles — who played for Arians at Temple in the early 1980s and has been his defensive coordinator in Arizona and Tampa Bay — would replace him.

Thereby maximizing Bowles’ chance to succeed in his second stint as an NFL head coach.

“A number of people have already asked, ‘Why are you stepping away from a chance to go to the Hall of Fame and win another Super Bowl?’” Arians said. “Because I don’t give a s--t about the Hall of Fame. Succession is way more important to me. This has been my dream for a long time.”

For now, that dream scenario doesn’t include a leisurely walk into the sunset, it just means not having to arrive at the office before sunrise. If the title seems like an honorary one, only fitting.

The Bucs are inducting him into their Ring of Honor this fall.

“There’s no doubt it was Bruce’s incredible leadership that took us to the top of the mountain,” Bucs co-owner Joel Glazer said. “Off the field, Bruce created a culture within our organization that was sorely missing throughout the last several years.”

Presumably, Arians will serve as a sounding board for coaches and executives, advise on the draft, observe practices, and offer his opinions when asked. On Thursday, he said he already has worked harder on the 2022 draft than he has in years.

As for office hours? Well, Tom Brady’s spirals likely will be far tighter.

Immediately after Thursday’s news conference, Arians was en route to his family’s lake house in central Georgia.

“I’ve just got to figure out where the hell I’m going during the game,” Arians joked. “I can’t go on the sideline, because they’d be throwing flags on me left and right for cussing at the officials.”

