Manchin, Capito, McKinley, Justice applaud progress at Viatris Facility in Morgantown

Washington, (DC) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Representative David McKinley (R-WV) and Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) applauded the recent announcement that West Virginia University (WVU) has now taken ownership of the Viatris facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will take over management of the Viatris Chestnut Ridge Road property, the next step in bringing jobs and opportunities back to the area.

“Today’s announcement is great news for the Morgantown community and our entire state. I know my dear friend Mike Puskar is looking down smiling that his beloved Mylan will now be part of the WVU family. I’m pleased WVU is taking this next step at the Viatris facility while also taking action to support former workers impacted by its closure,” said Senator Manchin. “Investments in critical facilities like the Viatris property are essential to addressing our national security and public health, through improving our medical supply chain and increasing domestic manufacturing of medicines. As we move forward, I will continue working with WVU, Viatris and state and local officials to get the facility up and running and employing hardworking West Virginians.”

“The announcement that WVU and WVU Health are taking over the Viatris is welcome news for the Morgantown community and the entire state of West Virginia. I am glad to see WVU and WVU Health take this promising next step, and I wish them well in this new endeavor as they seek out new tenants. I know it has been a challenging time following the announcement regarding the facility, and I am glad we have the opportunity to move forward in a way to strengthen our economy and develop jobs in the area,” Senator Capito said.

“Thank you to WVU for taking this necessary step to attract private investment and jobs,” said Representative McKinley. “Losing Mylan was a blow to Morgantown and the surrounding area, but I am confident this facility can be put to good use again. We will continue to work with WVU, the State of West Virginia, and all other stakeholders to provide more opportunity for West Virginia families.”

“There’s no doubt that when Viatris announced that they would be shutting down operations at the old Mylan plant, it was a real cannonball to the stomach for a lot of good people,” Governor Justice said. “Every day, I kept thinking about the hardworking West Virginians in this community and how we had to do everything in our power to build a new future for this facility. I’m proud that’s exactly what happened. Now, we have an exciting new chapter to look forward to, where a facility that has already given us so much has the chance to continue producing medicines that are critical to our nation for years to come. When you have a pillar of our state as well known and as successful as WVU taking over such an important facility right in their backyard, you know the results are going to be tremendous.”

Background from West Virginia University:

The transfer, at a purchase price of $1, comes after the University signed a memorandum of understanding with Viatris last year to pursue a potential transfer of the former Mylan facility. The finalization of the purchase agreement is intended by both parties to result in the development of short-, medium- and long-term academic, employment and community opportunities for Morgantown and surrounding areas, as well as tuition scholarships for impacted Mylan employees.

WVU and the West Virginia University Health System, commonly branded as WVU Medicine, will work together to oversee future development through a reconfigured WVU Innovation Corporation which will handle the daily operations at the facility.

