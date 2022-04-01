ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

WV Div. of Forestry urging West Virginians to take caution while burning outdoors, follow all spring fire season guidelines

By West Virginia Division of Forestry
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTOpt_0ewJE5ZK00

CHARLESTON, (WV) — Following a series of fires throughout West Virginia, the Division of Forestry (WVDOF) is urging West Virginians to take extreme caution while burning outdoors, especially throughout spring fire season.

On Wednesday, March 30, WVDOF fire personnel, with assistance from local fire departments, responded to active fires in Cabell, Putnam, Boone, Lincoln, McDowell, Mercer, Summers and Fayette counties. These fires occurred in the midst of a Red Flag warning issued by the National Weather Service which ended at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Many of the fires are still active today, with WVDOF personnel and fire departments on site working to control them.

A Red Flag warning means that fires are likely and can spread quickly, usually due to warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds. While this warning is in effect, outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

“Even without a Red Flag warning in effect, it is very important that spring fire season guidelines be followed,” said Jeremy Jones, assistant state forester for the WVDOF. “Since the beginning of the fire season, more than 7,390 acres of land have burned throughout West Virginia. At least 39 percent of these fires have been caused by debris burning.”

Statewide burning restrictions will remain in effect until the close of the spring fire season on May 31. The WVDOF’s burning guidelines include:

Burning is prohibited during fire season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If burning has occurred during permitted hours (5 p.m. to 7 a.m.), the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.
All fires must have a ring or safety strip.
The safety strip itself must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide.
Fire must be attended until completely extinguished.
Only vegetative materials such as leaves, brush and yard clippings are permitted to be burnt (no trash).
Spark-throwing machinery such as power shovels or sawmills operating on land subject to fire must contain an adequate spark arrestor.
Inflammable waste disposal areas must annually remove all grass, brush, debris, and other inflammable material adjacent to disposal areas to provide adequate protection, preventing the escape of fire to adjacent lands.
Additionally, commercial burning during prohibited periods requires a permit, which are issued by local WVDOF offices. A permit is required for each commercial burning site.

Any person or company who causes a fire on any grass or forest land must reimburse the state for costs to suppress the fire. Fines for forest fires caused by negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with an additional civil penalty of $200.

Violations of fire season guidelines can be reported to the WVDOF’s Special Operations and Enforcement Unit by calling 304-558-2788 and selecting option 9, or on the website at wvforestry.com/report-a- violation.

The post WV Div. of Forestry urging West Virginians to take caution while burning outdoors, follow all spring fire season guidelines appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Forestry officials reminding Kentuckians of burn bans during forest fire season

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - More of us are enjoying the outdoors now that we’re in spring, but forest officials are reminding people that it is brush fire season. So far, during the spring forest fire season, the Kentucky Division of Forestry says they’ve already dealt with about double the amount of forest fires compared to this time last year.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTGS

Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert issued to discourage outdoor burning

WPDE — The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert Friday that is effective at 6 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the alert is to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire. Forecasts are calling for low relative...
ENVIRONMENT
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
County
Summers County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Summers County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Fire#Forest Fires#Fire Protection#West Virginians#The Division Of Forestry#Wvdof
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Body of missing Morgantown woman pulled from Deckers Creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have recovered the body of a missing Morgantown woman from Deckers Creek. Police said the body of Candace McLaughlin was found at about 4:45 p.m. Monday behind 45 Deckers Creek Blvd. There were no apparent signs of trauma. McLaughlin was last seen Saturday at 3...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of a man who died late Thursday night in a motorcycle crash in the Westmoreland area. According to the Huntington Police Department, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, was the victim. Two other people were hurt in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s ‘signature drink’?

Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without […]
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 56

Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Kentucky storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky when storms moved through the area late Friday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Survey results on Saturday found that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hardin and Bullitt counties and an EF-0 tornado hit in Breckinridge County, news outlets reported. The EF-0 tornado had […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy