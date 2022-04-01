ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

CAMC and Mon Health announce single health system

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AN8p0_0ewJE4gb00

Mon Health System and CAMC Health System, two health care systems nationally recognized for providing high quality medical care, have signed a letter of intent to create a new single health care system to serve the people of West Virginia.

The combined health system will endeavor to:

strengthen and expand the scope and scale of care available for patients and families, while managing health care costs;
advance a seamless continuum of care that improves access for the respective West Virginia communities each party serves.

Both systems recognize the opportunity to enhance the ease of access and quality of medical care in the respective geographic regions that they serve.

“Combining the strengths and unique attributes of two established and well-regarded health systems advances the best interests of West Virginia patients and families whose lives and well-being depend upon our services,” said David L. Ramsey, CEO & President of CAMC Health System, Inc.

“The history and tradition of our respective hospitals, and the renowned clinical providers in our communities, will help propel the success of this partnership,” stated David S. Goldberg, President & CEO of Mon Health System. “We look forward to working together to expand access to highest quality, affordable care for West Virginians, close to home.”

Charleston Area Medical Center and Mon Health both have community roots dating back 100 years. The new, combined system will be an umbrella brand – Vandalia Health, which highlights the new arrangement while permitting each facility to maintain its unique historical identity.

The organizations will be filing for a CON with the WV Health Care Authority on April 15th and plan to close the transaction as soon as possible after the receipt of all necessary regulatory and governance approvals.

The post CAMC and Mon Health announce single health system appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

3 hospital, health system COO moves

Three hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since March 18. 1. Willie Payton Jr. was named COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va. 2. Brent Hubbard, president and COO of Mercy Hospitals Springfield (Mo.) Communities, accepted a leadership position with a health system in Oklahoma City.
SALEM, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

5 health systems outsourcing jobs

Hospitals and health systems across the nation are entering into outsourcing deals to help support a variety of functions, including revenue cycle management and supply chain services. Here are five health systems that announced plans to outsource jobs in the past year:. 1. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth entered into a contract...
PENSACOLA, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

4 health systems launching residency programs

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com. 1. Asheville, N.C.-based Mountain Area Health Education Center is launching the state's first addiction psychiatry residency...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
beckershospitalreview.com

5 health systems launching, expanding Cerner EHRs

Here are five health systems that have deployed a Cerner EHR or announced plans to do so in 2022. Greenville, Texas-based Hunt Regional Healthcare is adopting Cerner's Millennium EHR across all its facilities. Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is deploying a new Cerner EHR. Bar Harbor, Maine-based...
GREENVILLE, TX
KEYC

Construction begins at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato

Joshua Eckl with the latest on the return of winter. St. Mary’s eyes title in second-consecutive state tourney appearance. After a second-round exit to Hancock last year, the squad looks to its experience to win it all. Courtland holds open house to discuss Highway 14 expansion project. Updated: 13...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Systems#Ceo#Camc Health System Inc#President Ceo#Mon Health System
Panhandle Post

VA recommends new health system in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has released its set of recommendations for the future of veteran care in the U.S., following years of research and analysis. For South Dakota, the Asset and Infrastructure Review report recommends building a new VA health system in Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Center for Family Health leader announces retirement

JACKSON, MI – The president and chief operating officer for Jackson’s Center for Family Health is retiring. Molly Kaser’s planned retirement is set for the end of March. Sara Benedetto, current chief operating officer, will serve as interim president/CEO effective March 28, while a search for a permanent leader is conducted and expected to be completed by late summer, officials said.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

Kansas health system notifies patients of October cyberattack

Parsons, Kan.-based Labette Health is notifying patients whose information may have been affected by an October cyberattack. An unauthorized third party disrupted Labette Health's systems between Oct. 15-24. An investigation found that the files the third party accessed contained patient information, including first and last names, medical information, treatments costs, dates of services, insurance information, Medicare or Medicaid numbers and Social Security numbers.
freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
SOFTWARE
WNCT

Vidant Health announces further visitation access

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop, Vidant Health is adjusting its visitation access across its entire hospital system. In a post on its website, Vidant officials say they are expanding visitation across its system, including for COVID-positive patients. Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Vidant will still require visitors […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WLOX

Singing River Health System working to alleviate health inequality

Today is shaping up to be pretty nice. Tomorrow too! But, the day after tomorrow turns rainier and possibly stormier. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Diamondhead honors 101-year-old World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Diamondhead City Council presented a special...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
beckershospitalreview.com

8 US health systems sending supplies to Ukraine

The images and reports from the war in Ukraine have moved several health systems to action, donating their own medical supplies and medicines to be sent to the war-torn nation. Here are eight systems that are donating supplies to the front lines:. The University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore...
WITN

Vidant Health expands visitation across hospital system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has once again updated its visitation screening process. The hospital system says that due to decreased COVID-19 community spread, it is expanding visitation, including for COVID-19-positive patients. The changes, which can be seen below, will be effective Wednesday, March 16th, at 8 a.m. Vidant...
GREENVILLE, NC
KSAT 12

Bexar County, University Health announce creation of a Public Health Division

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County and University Health on Tuesday morning announced plans to create a Public Health Division within the hospital system. The division will help address public health, population health and health equity for residents of Bexar County and the surrounding areas, officials said in a news conference on Tuesday morning.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

New Jersey health system COO promoted to CEO

CentraState Healthcare System Senior Vice President and COO Tom Scott will become president and CEO of the Freehold, N.J.-based organization April 9. Mr. Scott succeeds John Gribbin, who is retiring, according to a March 17 news release. Mr. Gribbin has led CentraState since 2000. "I appreciate the confidence the CentraState...
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy