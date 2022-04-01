Mon Health System and CAMC Health System, two health care systems nationally recognized for providing high quality medical care, have signed a letter of intent to create a new single health care system to serve the people of West Virginia.

The combined health system will endeavor to:

strengthen and expand the scope and scale of care available for patients and families, while managing health care costs;

advance a seamless continuum of care that improves access for the respective West Virginia communities each party serves.

Both systems recognize the opportunity to enhance the ease of access and quality of medical care in the respective geographic regions that they serve.

“Combining the strengths and unique attributes of two established and well-regarded health systems advances the best interests of West Virginia patients and families whose lives and well-being depend upon our services,” said David L. Ramsey, CEO & President of CAMC Health System, Inc.

“The history and tradition of our respective hospitals, and the renowned clinical providers in our communities, will help propel the success of this partnership,” stated David S. Goldberg, President & CEO of Mon Health System. “We look forward to working together to expand access to highest quality, affordable care for West Virginians, close to home.”

Charleston Area Medical Center and Mon Health both have community roots dating back 100 years. The new, combined system will be an umbrella brand – Vandalia Health, which highlights the new arrangement while permitting each facility to maintain its unique historical identity.

The organizations will be filing for a CON with the WV Health Care Authority on April 15th and plan to close the transaction as soon as possible after the receipt of all necessary regulatory and governance approvals.

CAMC and Mon Health announce single health system