ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

10 Things in Tech: Amazon union vote

By Jordan Parker Erb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Happy April Fools' Day, if you're into that sort of thing.

The Amazon union vote in Alabama is too close to call , and you can now add a Tesla to your growing list of monthly subscriptions.

Shall we?

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOxwg_0ewJE12Q00
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, joins supporters at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, as he holds &quotAuthorization of Representation&quot forms that were earlier delivered to the National Labor Relations Board in New York.

Craig Ruttle/AP Photo

1. Two Amazon warehouses that voted on unionization are counting votes. The vote at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, is still too close to call, but an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island may be the first in the country to unionize, with a decision as early as today.

  • In Bessemer, an initial tally last night showed workers were poised to reject unionization for a second time (the first vote took place last April, but the US labor board rejected it, citing misbehavior from Amazon), with a count of 993 against the union and 875 in favor of it.
  • Meanwhile, a similar effort by the newly formed Amazon Labor Union showed pro-union votes ahead at a warehouse in Staten Island. There, as the first day of counting closed yesterday, the union was leading with 1,518 votes in favor and 1,154 opposed.
  • Hundreds more ballots are challenged and remain to be counted, with the vote in Bessemer potentially taking weeks to finalize. Previous reporting by Insider found Amazon is all but sure to win again in Alabama.

Get the latest news on the union efforts.

In other news:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cwDd_0ewJE12Q00
Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

2. For six months, a Facebook bug reportedly amplified misinformation instead of stifling it. According to The Verge, a "massive ranking failure" on Facebook's News Feed heavily distributed posts containing nudity, violence, and false information. What we know so far.

3. Gopuff cut more than 400 employees as part of a restructuring. An email sent to employees and obtained by Insider shows the ultrafast delivery company laid off 3% of its global workforce, including corporate and warehouse employees, on Thursday. Read the email to staff here.

4. A Twitter account translating Chinese propaganda about the Ukraine war built 60,000 followers — and set off an international firestorm. The Great Translation Movement, which translates Chinese-language posts into English, has attracted both thousands of followers and criticism from state media calling it a "smear campaign." Inside the controversial account.

5. What went wrong at Fridge No More? Insiders and a company cofounder revealed how the ultrafast delivery player went from $17 million in funding and a DoorDash deal to a sudden and "devastating" end. A look at the company's final days.

6. Apple just made it harder for thieves to make money from stolen iPhones. Apple technicians have been instructed not to repair iPhones that have been listed as missing on a global database. Get the full rundown here.

7. These former Shopify employees have launched their own startups. Embracing the e-commerce giant's mantra of being "a company for entrepreneurs, built by entrepreneurs," 34 former employees have created their own startups, from snack brands to software companies. Meet the Shopify Mafia (and their companies).

8. Employees share the companies with the best engineering, product, and design teams. Using employee responses, Comparably released its list of firms with some of the best departments. According to workers, UiPath boasts the best engineering team , while HubSpot has the best product and design teams. See the other contenders here.

Odds and ends:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sm77_0ewJE12Q00

Tesla

9. A Tesla subscription service is coming to select US cities. Rental car startup Kyte is launching a Tesla Model 3 subscription service, which, starting at $995 per month, will let customers drive a Tesla for three-month, six-month, or 12-month terms. Get the rundown on the subscription.

10. We've got a quick guide to Spotify's Car Thing. The Car Thing (yes, that's its actual name) is a small touchscreen device that can effectively replace your car's built-in stereo. Everything you need to know about the Car Thing.

The latest people moves in tech:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb .) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider
Business Insider

448K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

Related
inputmag.com

Amazon paid anti-union consultants $3K per day

Amazon is terrified of workers’ recent unionization efforts, and is willing to open up their wallets to derail growing labor momentum. According to recent financial filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and detailed by The Huffington Post, the world’s third largest company spent roughly $4.3 million last year on consultants dedicated solely to union busting in warehouse locations like Bessemer, Alabama, and Staten Island, New York. In some cases, Amazon’s hired help were paid upwards of $3,200 per day.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

More than 60 workers across three Amazon delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks, according to one of the labor organizers leading the effort. Ellie Pfeffer, an organizer and warehouse associate at an Amazon delivery station called ZYO1 in Queens, New York, said five people walked out of her station Wednesday in a shift that only has nine workers. She said 28 employees walked out of another station in the borough, called DBK1, and 30 more at the DMD9 station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.The protest is being organized by...
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Amazon Warehouse#Download Insider#Ios#The Amazon Labor Union
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Reuters

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would fill roles at its stores, clubs,...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
US News and World Report

Factbox-Recent U.S. Union Wins at Amazon, Starbucks and More

(Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortage, Black Lives Matter movement and other social and economic forces have contributed to an uptick in high-profile union organizing across the United States including a victory on Friday at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in New York City. Among U.S. wage and salary workers last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Opelika-Auburn News

Amazon gears up for dual union election results

Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet, with two separate union elections coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country. Warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama, will determine whether or not they want to form a union. If a majority votes "yes" at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history. Rejection would notch another victory for the country's second-largest employer in keeping unions at bay. Amazon's fulfillment center in Bessemer is located about 20 miles southwest of Birmingham in a once-vibrant manufacturing town of 26,000 people that fell on hard times after the area's steel industry began slipping in the late 1900s. Opened in 2020, the Amazon warehouse employs 6,000 workers who organize packages and ship them across the country. Last April, workers at the facility overwhelmingly voted against the union effort, providing a bitter defeat for a labor movement that had already been declining in influence. Federal labor officials later scrapped the results and ordered a re-do, ruling Amazon tainted the election process. "I've talked to a lot of employees who voted 'no' last time that want to vote 'yes' this time. One, because Amazon made a lot of promises that they did not keep," said Dale Wyatt, a union supporter. Ballots for a second election were mailed to employees in early February, and the counting process is expected to start on Monday and could last for several days.
BESSEMER, AL
Footwear News

In Major Move, Amazon Warehouse Workers on New York’s Staten Island Are First in US to Unionize

Click here to read the full article. Employees at an Amazon warehouse on New York’s Staten Island have officially formed a union on Friday. After a year-long campaign to form the union, called Amazon Labor Union (ALU), the group officially announced the win on its Twitter page on Friday, writing: “It’s official! Amazon Labor Union is the first Amazon union in US HISTORY! POWER TO THE PEOPLE!” The final tally was 2,654 votes in favor of joining the union and 2,131 opposed, according to a report by CNBC. Approximately 8,325 workers were eligible to vote whether to become part of the ALU....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Business Insider

Business Insider

448K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy