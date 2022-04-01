The end of the Hartford trash-to-energy plant nears. Here is what many communities are switching to.

Enfield-based Murphy Road Recycling is piling up municipal contracts for curbside collections as communities end deals with the agency that runs the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford.

The Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority now serves 48 communities, but 14 have opted out of agreements for the next fiscal year and “we may see a few more” before an April 8 deadline, MIRA president and CEO Tom Kirk said Thursday.

Hartford is among the municipalities to make the switch to Murphy Road, which has a transfer facility in the South Meadows and a new $30 million recycling facility in Berlin.

City officials are finalizing a five-year agreement, with an option for two more five-year terms, Public Works Director Michael Looney said. Based on the quoted tip fee from MIRA of $111 per ton compared with $103 per ton with Murphy, the city likely will save about $265,000 in tip fees next fiscal year, Looney said.

Manchester also recently announced a switch from MIRA to a two-year deal with Murphy Road. As a prominent player in the region’s waste management industry, Public Works Director Tim Bockus said, the company has “a firm understanding of the town of Manchester’s desire to be a leader in how we manage our waste and will be a valuable resource in helping us to be a more resilient and sustainably focused community.”

Community leaders have cited uncertainty about the future of MIRA as one reason to switch service. Rock-bottom energy prices and the refusal of state and municipal leaders to fund upgrades to the power plant in Hartford prompted MIRA’s decision in 2020 to stop burning garbage this year at its Maxim Road facility and truck it to out-of-state landfills.

Initially, MIRA officials said the energy plant would be closed by the end of June, but Kirk said Thursday that operations will continue for a few months after July 1, in part due to agency officials’ desire to ensure a smooth transition to new operations.

“Clearly,” Kirk said, “many towns will continue to rely on MIRA for disposal, and we are confident we can provide those services reliably and economically.”

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes has said spending $300 million on an antiquated plant would not solve the state’s trash crisis.

The state has been working with municipal leaders and others to reduce the waste stream, primarily through a boost in recycling. But in the immediate future, when trash-to-energy operations end this fall, Kirk said the state will be sending more than 1 million tons of its 2.4 million tons of municipal solid waste (garbage after recycling) to out-of-state landfills.

“Connecticut is taking a giant step backward in returning to landfilling and abandoning self-sufficiency to rely on other states to welcome our garbage,” Kirk said.

“No one relishes the possibility of having to rely on landfills,” Dykes has said. “This is certainly a major crisis that we all have to come together to solve.”

Hartford officials have said the shift away from MIRA’s incineration facility will mean cleaner air in the South Meadows neighborhood. Environmental groups overwhelmingly favor other types of waste management over incineration, which they see as an impediment to “Zero Waste,” a waste-minimizing philosophy.

“Obviously that has been an environmental concern for a number of years, for both the city government and for our neighborhoods, our residents,” Looney has said. “Having that operation cease is certainly good for the air that our residents are breathing in.”

State officials are pushing for more recycling to reduce the waste going to landfills. Murphy Road’s All American Material Recovery Facility in Berlin is expected to be fully operational in July and employ 60 people, operations director Jonathan Murray said.

The facility will be capable of processing about 50 tons of recyclable material per hour, with a projected annual capacity of at least 200,000 tons, according to the company. Goals for the facility include increasing the quantity, quality and purity of recyclables and having the flexibility to adapt to evolving consumer habits and recycling market conditions, the company said in a news release.

“Today’s curbside material isn’t what it was 10-15 years ago,” Murray said. “It was heavy on newspaper and relatively clean.”

With many people getting their news online and shopping online, the current recycling stream is full of small cardboard boxes and shipping envelopes,” Murray said, “and requires that we, as recyclers, innovate and change our thinking around the sorting of recyclables.”

The facility’s design includes state of the art equipment to target paper, cardboard, boxboard, glass and five types of plastic, the company said.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com .