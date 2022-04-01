ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Berlin’s new Truck Bar a retro-themed blend of truck and gas station memorabilia, with live music, games, pizza and beer

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
The stage at the new Truck Bar in Berlin. In keeping with the petroliana theme, at back are two long-out-of-service trucks from California. Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

The bar looks a bit like an old-time Sinclair station, the backdrop for the stage is pair of rusty trucks, and rows of cornhole boards surround enough empty floor space for a small dining room.

Welcome to the new Truck Bar at 151 Webster Square Road in Berlin, a combination bar, entertainment center and pizza restaurant, all themed as a tribute to vintage trucks and gas stations.

Two centerpieces are a rusty blue GMC pickup and a Mobil pump salvaged from a Higganum gas station; the pizza oven is designed to look like the back of a fire engine, and a jumbo Sunoco sign hangs on a wall.

Looking around at a weathered Esso emblem and an $8,000 original Sinclair dinosaur, co-owner Merle McKenzie suggests the theme: petroliana.

“I think there’s some vestige of my dad being a mechanic in the garage on Tolland Street in East Hartford,” McKenzie said after a brief ceremony Thursday to mark the new business opening.

“We used to go there on Sundays and spend the day with him. I can still smell the gas and the oil. It was a great time for my older brother and me. The old stuff from that time resonates with me,” McKenzie said.

This is the second Truck Bar location for McKenzie and business partner Glenn Perra, friends since their days at East Hartford High School in the 1980s. The still run the original one in Higganum, but it’s only a third as large and its out-of-the-way location mean that except for cornhole league nights on Tuesdays, it’s open only Friday through Sunday.

“We picked this partly because of where it is,” McKenzie said of the new spot in Berlin, just off the Berlin Turnpike, and roughly in the dead center of the state.

Perra and McKenzie have been developing the Truck Bar concept after scoring a hit with their Montana Nights bars four years ago.

The Montana Nights theme combines a novelty activity — axe-throwing — with pizza and beer in a big, comfortable space heavy on informality. They now operate operate Montana Nights outlets in Southington, Newington and Orange, and their first franchisee is opening soon in Putnam.

Yelp reviewers give high marks to the fun factor at Montana Nights. The company’s website bills the bars as providing “analog experiences” in a digital world, serving people who are “longing for traditional camaraderie and community.” Perra and McKenzie see the Truck Bar venture as an extension of that.

“There’s something here for everybody,” Perra said, pointing out pool tables and retro arcade games including foosball and air hockey tables, darts, a racing simulator, pinball and a boxing machine. The most prominent feature is cornhole: About 20 boards line both sides of an enormous open floor space that could easily be a club’s main dance floor.

“I would say this is the largest in the United States that’s an actual venue,” McKenzie told Berlin business leaders and community officials at the ceremony Thursday.

As the Montana Nights chain heavily promotes axe-throwing as both sport and family fun, the Truck Bar invites serious cornhole enthusiasts into a league but also welcomes those who’ve never played.

The Berlin space had been a vacant billiards hall for years before McKenzie and Perra leased it, Economic Development Director Chris Edge said. Both were familiar with the location from their time running an entirely different kind of business nearby.

“About 12 or 13 years ago we opened a gym here in Berlin called Crossfit USA. I used to run by this building all the time,” McKenzie said. ”We kind of got out of the fitness world and moved on to the entertainment world.”

At one of the Montana Nights locations, they put in an old truck and converted it to a bar, he said.

“It kind of resonated with everybody, they liked the look of it,” McKenzie said. “We started daydreaming about how to expand on that concept. Four years ago I sketched a drawing of that stage on a piece of paper. I said ‘I want a live music venue built around trucks,’ and here we are.”

Perra and McKenzie plan to book classic rock, Southern and country bands about twice a month. Just beyond the stage is the dining area centered around Square Peg Pizza’s wood-fired pizza oven, and alongside the bar are two private party rooms designed to resemble repair bays at a truck yard.

McKenzie and Perra decorate their bars themselves, scouring Facebook Marketplace and other sources for original, vintage signs or memorabilia. They also visit the Brimfield Flea Market, which is held three times a year in Massachusetts as an extravaganza of antiques and collectibles.

Most of the items go back to the heyday of the gasoline era, the 1940s to 1970s. But some pieces, particularly the wall posters, are modern reproductions.

“This sign came off a liquor store, the Mobil pegasus and the Esso sign are originals,” McKenzie said. “Every piece has a story, that Mobil sign was a five-hour drive from New York. That Sinclair sign came off a 1940s Sinclair gas station. The Firestone sign came from Naugatuck.”

They took a pickup truck to Massachusetts to retrieve a massive outdoor Sunoco sign.

“I enjoy the hunt. That’s one of the most fun parts,” McKenzie said.

The Truck Bar, at 151 Webster Road Square, Berlin is open Monday through Thursday 4 to 11 p.m.; Friday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday 1 to 8 p.m. Information: thetruckbar.com/berlin/

Don Stacom can be reached at dstacom@courant.com

