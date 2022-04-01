ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden has options for increasing energy supply. He just needs to use them.

By Doug Burgum
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden often tells Americans in his speeches that his policies are intended to offer – in a phrase borrowed from his father – just a little bit of “breathing room.” While I may disagree ideologically with his approach to achieving how we do that, most leaders can empathize with wanting to make life easier for the people we have the privilege to serve.

Frankly, it’s difficult to imagine a time when Americans are more in need of that breathing room with $5 to $7-per-gallon gasoline compounding the record prices they were already paying for other goods and services.

It also occurs to me that the president may also be in need of his own breathing room – not from the economic nightmare crushing ordinary families, but rather from the artificial, zero-sum game that has us stuck there. Washington has become predictably uninspired with its insistence that adopting one set of ideas excludes the possibility of all others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321m0m_0ewJDTSU00
Gas prices in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The wrong direction on energy

Take Biden's insistence on shutting down the Canada-to-U.S. pipeline on his very first day in office. Despite pipelines being the safest, most effective means of transporting oil, he was forced into a Washington, D.C., construct of scrapping it entirely for the sake of his climate agenda. This decision left the families whose livelihoods depended on the pipeline, and now all Americans, feeling the squeeze of a domestic energy program run dry with no breathing room at all.

Columnist Rex Huppke: Two GOP governors stood up to anti-transgender legislation. We need more.

Or consider the Biden administration’s failure to hold auctions of oil and gas leases on federal lands as required by law. This stall tactic has cost North Dakota and other energy-producing states tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue , while sending a chilling signal to would-be investors and operators alike.

Fortunately for the president, North Dakota provides a way forward. In our pledge to become both carbon-neutral by 2030 and a leader in domestic energy, we have shown that fresh thinking outside of Washington demonstrates that we do not need to choose between environmental stewardship and lower costs with less foreign reliance for American consumers.

Expanding role in energy security

Through innovation, not regulation, we are pumping out oil to combat soaring gas prices, while also pumping carbon emissions right back into the ground where it can be permanently stored – up to 252 billion tons of carbon dioxide , which is enough to store over 50 years' worth of our entire nation's annual CO2 production .

Biden stated the obvious: Putin must not remain in power, free to destroy Ukraine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OvIp_0ewJDTSU00
Doug Burgum is the governor of North Dakota. Doug Burgum's office

During a recent visit to our state, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm even marveled that North Dakota's energy and enormous carbon storage capability were " a gift to the planet ."

With billions of barrels of recoverable oil and trillions of cubic feet of natural gas reserves, we can expand our major role in our nation's energy security. We are cracking the code on clean, reliable energy production in North Dakota.

To take a yacht or not?: Why it may not be legal to seize Russian oligarchs' property.

Where has Washington’s outdated, binary way of thinking gotten us? Holding our breath. At a critical moment in history, America finds itself shopping from a marketplace of our global adversaries to increase our energy supply, all while undermining the administration’s clean energy goals and “buy American” directives.

Unlike many American families facing impossible choices, President Biden has options – and they start with breathing new life into the innovation happening right in his own backyard.

Doug Burgum is the governor of North Dakota. Follow him on Twitter: @DougBurgum

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden has options for increasing energy supply. He just needs to use them.

Comments / 23

freepatriot21
2d ago

lmao, this oil reserve release will only bring gas down around 35 cents, it is time for a strategic Obiden - demorat release before it's too late

Reply
12
Bryan Snow
2d ago

Just rescind the damage you did end reinstate what Trump left for the country. All of Trumps policies. Before you attacked America! Close the border, stop your treasonous acts! It used to be America first! Before this criminal administration.

Reply(3)
15
Guest
2d ago

Pipeline wasn’t even working. Still a 25% tariff on imported oil? No oil shortage (no lines or “out of gas signs) oil companies biggest profits. Welcome to capitalism….

Reply
5
If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

432K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
North Dakota State
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Burgum
Fox News

CNBC host to Buttigieg on national debt: 'No one' with credit card bills 'thinks the answer is to spend more'

CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., claims that government spending would reduce the national debt and that it was not inflationary. Kernen asked Buttigieg during Tuesday's "Squawk Box" segment if Pelosi's statement was the view of the entire administration, and if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Oil And Gas#Energy Supply#Americans
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy