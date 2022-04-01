Manicurists honor Cornelius Economic Development April 5

Few industries are as comprised of and dependent on small businesses as the wedding industry. And it could well be that no other SME dominated industry has faced a more tumultuous last two years than this one. Beginning with a foundation rocking beat down driven by Covid-19 and its related shutdowns, the wedding industry emerged only to face sudden and rapidly shifting consumer interests. I recently took a look at these changes and some predictions for what lies ahead for those who make their livings when others tie the knot.

