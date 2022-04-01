Manicurists honor Cornelius Economic Development April 5

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger will unveil on Tuesday new legislation designed to help bring federal economic development incentives to Baltimore County’s Tradepoint Atlantic.
The legislation, known as The Rust to Revitalization Act of 2022, aims to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 so that it includes a special rule for designating former industrial areas that share a border with designated “Opportunity Zones.”
Industrial sites like Buick City in Flint, Michigan, and Sparrows Point in Baltimore—home to Tradepoint Atlantic—are economically distressed sites and ideal candidates for the Opportunity Zones program, which was created to revitalize economically distressed areas, according to...
