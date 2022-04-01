ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Democrat will speak at Chamber April 4

By Name
corneliustoday.com
 2 days ago

April 1. A Democratic elected official...

www.corneliustoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
McPherson Sentinel

chamber events

*To view the Community Calendar for McPherson County, visit www.mcphersonchamber.org. 17 9:30 am Chamber Connections @ Touching Hearts at Home, 109.5 N. Main, Ste. 208. 24 9:30 am Chamber Connections @ McPherson Senior Center, 112 E. Euclid. 24 11:30 am Chamber Board Mtg. @ Chamber office. 31 9:30 am Chamber...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Fools#Democratic
WHIZ

Author and International Business Leader Speaks at Chamber Week Luncheon

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Author, International Business Leader and Zanesville native, Phillip Kane, spoke today during the Chamber Week Luncheon. Kane is currently a CEO and Managing Partner of Grace Ocean, a LLC boutique advisory firm. With more than 25 years in some of the best-known businesses, Kane shared with local...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy