World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America returns to Lexington this June. According to organizers, Jurassic Quest opens at Central Bank Center for a limited run June 10-12. Organizers say Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic and will open indoors with unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
